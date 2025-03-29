WATCH: Trump – ‘Bad, bad things will happen to Iran’ March 29, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-bad-bad-things-will-happen-to-iran/ Email Print President Trump reiterated his stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, emphasizing his preference for a diplomatic resolution but warning that “bad things” would happen to the Islamic Republic if it refused to denuclearize.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-29-at-22.17.21_6543798a.mp4 IranNuclear weaponsPresident Trump