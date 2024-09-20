WATCH: ChatGPT shows what Gaza could be without terrorism and Hamas September 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-chatgpt-shows-what-gaza-could-be-without-terrorism-and-hamas/ Email Print In response to prompts about Gaza’s potential if it were free from terrorism, the AI envisioned a world of human rights, healthcare, and education, even generating an image depicting a vibrant utopia. We asked #ChatGPT to imagine #Gaza without #Hamas. Watch the video to see the answer and stay for the image at the end. pic.twitter.com/uCLU7N98p1 — FactsForPeace (@Facts_For_Peace) September 19, 2024 AIChatGPTGazaHamasTerrorism