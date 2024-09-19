Belgian minister condemns Israeli attack on Hezbollah as ‘terrorism’

Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium ‘strongly condemns’ Israeli pager attacks that wounded thousands of Hezbollah operatives and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps soldiers in Syria and Lebanon, calling the attacks terrorism.

By World Israel News Staff

A Belgian deputy prime minister castigated Israel’s pager attacks on Hezbollah terrorists and soldiers in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps this week, denouncing the bombings as terrorism.

On Wednesday, Petra De Sutter, one of Belgium’s seven incumbent deputy prime ministers, a member of the far-left Groen (Green) Party and the first transgender government minister in Europe, called for an international investigation into the waves of bombing attacks against Hezbollah and the IRGC.

“I strongly condemn the massive terror attack in Lebanon and Syria, which injured thousands of people. A brutal escalation of violence.”

“Silence is not an option. An international investigation is called for. The bloodshed must end.”

Later on Wednesday, the European Jewish Association took aim at De Sutter’s comments, noting her failure to condemn Hezbollah attacks on Israeli civilians.

“Hezbollah and its operatives have been attacking Israel every day, firing hundreds of missiles and drones indiscriminately at civilians,” said EJA chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin, according to a report by Israel National News.

“Calling the pager operation a terror attack is the world upside down.”

“The Deputy Prime Minister’s social media has failed to even mention the Hezbollah missile attack on 12 Israeli Druze children, murdered by a Hezbollah missile in July.”

“It has also failed to condemn Hezbollah’s constant missile and drone attacks on Israeli civilians.”

“Regrettably it is clear that Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister has completely lost her moral compass.”

At least 32 people were killed and over 4,000 more injured in Lebanon, with at least 19 killed and hundreds injured in Syria, after pagers and hand-held radio units used by Hezbollah operatives and their allies in the IRGC exploded in a pair of attacks Tuesday and Wednesday.

Israel has yet to comment on the incidents, but is widely suspected of orchestrating the attacks on the pro-Iranian terror group.