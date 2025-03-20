WATCH: IDF strikes terror targets in southern, northern Lebanon March 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-strikes-terror-targets-in-southern-northern-lebanon/ Email Print Israeli forces recently targeted a military site with underground infrastructure in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, along with a rocket launcher site in southern Lebanon linked to Hezbollah activity.IDF performed a powerful airstrike in Lebanon now pic.twitter.com/gildLlz8LC— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 20, 2025 Another angle of the airstrike on an ammunition depot in Lebanon tonight https://t.co/DTp088q5wq pic.twitter.com/l0O7E8ntnT — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 20, 2025 Israel appears to have carried out a significant airstrike in Iqlim al-Tuffah, Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/zYoKpM9WtB— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) March 20, 2025 HezbollahIDFLebanon