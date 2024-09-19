Hezbollah leader admits Israel dealt ‘a heavy blow’ with beeper explosions

Nasrallah: ‘We undoubtedly suffered a major security and humanitarian blow, unprecedented in the conflict and maybe in the history of mankind.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Thursday, Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah admitted that the explosion of beepers that killed dozens and wounded thousands of terrorists was a “major blow.”

He said, “We undoubtedly suffered a major security and humanitarian blow, unprecedented in the conflict and maybe in the history of mankind.”

Nasrallah added, “We were hit hard, but that’s the situation in war. We understand that the enemy has technological supremacy. Especially since it is supported by the US and the West.”

Israel has not taken responsibility for the pager explosions, and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden Administration had no involvement in the attacks.

He continued, “When we are in conflict, we bet on Jihad, on attrition. We had many victories until now.”

Nasrallah added that he is determined that Hezbollah “won’t be knocked down” by the the beeper explosions.

“We will be ready to overcome all of the threats and attempts in the future,” he said.

The terror leader said that the pager explosions, “crossed a red line” and was tantamount to a “declaration of war.”

“Israel crossed all the red lines by detonating thousands of pagers. This could be called a declaration of war,” he said.

Although the pagers were in the hands of terrorists, Nasrallah claimed that the explosions caused substantial civilian casualties, including women and children, claims which have not been substantiated.

“The devices exploded in unison in the hospitals as well. As a result of the aggression, dozens were killed, including women and children, and thousands were injured. The true numbers will come with time,” he said.

“This is an act of terror, massacre, genocide,” Nasrallah said.

However, in his next sentence, Nasrallah admitted the pagers belonged to terrorists and not civilians and explained, “More than 4,000 pagers were distributed to the organization’s operatives.”

Nasrallah threatened Israel that residents of the north would not be able to return to their homes and that Hezbollah would continue their attacks in the region.

“We tell Netanyahu, Gallant (the Defense Minister), and the Israeli military – you won’t succeed in returning the residents of the north to the north, do what you want, you won’t succeed.”

Since October 8th, 2023, Hezbollah has fired missiles almost daily into the north, and 60,000 residents have been evacuated.

Nasrallah said the only thing that will stop the terror group from attacking northern Israel is a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The only way is to stop the aggression and the war against the people of Gaza and the West Bank, without that there’s nothing. Not an escalation, not eliminations, and not a full war,” he said.