WATCH: Lebanese MP demands Hezbollah disarm within six months
April 28, 2025

Demanding that Hezbollah disarm within six months, he declared that Lebanon must break free from Iranian-linked militias exploiting the nation, insisting, "We are not guests in our own country — we are here to build, to live, and to take back our future."