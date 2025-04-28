Search

WATCH: Lebanese MP demands Hezbollah disarm within six months

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-mp-demands-hezbollah-disarm-within-six-months/
Email Print

Demanding that Hezbollah disarm within six months, he declared that Lebanon must break free from Iranian-linked militias exploiting the nation, insisting, “We are not guests in our own country — we are here to build, to live, and to take back our future.”

>