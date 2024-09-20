WATCH: IDF soldier’s miraculous story shows the power of tefillin September 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-soldiers-miraculous-story-shows-the-power-of-tefillin/ Email Print This IDF soldier shared a powerful story of praying in the morning and in the rush of an incoming threat forwent removing his metal plate for night vision, which moments later absorbed three bullets fired by a Hamas terrorist. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/WhatsApp-Video-2024-09-20-at-10.00.26_1fdceb05.mp4 IDFmiraclestefillin