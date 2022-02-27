United Hatzalah sends delegation to Moldova, responding to plea from chief rabbi

EMT and member of the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit Linor Attias, sits with a six-year-old refugee from Odessa who fled with his family to Kishinev, Romania and is currently displaced. (United Hatzalah)

The delegation was formed at the request of the Chief Rabbi of Moldova Rabbi Pinchas Zaltzman and in partnership with Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

By World Israel News Staff

United Hatzalah of Israel’s humanitarian mission left Israel Saturday night and made its way to Moldova.

A volunteer-based emergency medical services organization based in Jerusalem, United Hatzalah sent a delegation of 30 emergency medical volunteers and members of the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit to Moldova in order to receive and assist Ukranian refugees who are fleeing from the war currently engulfing their country.

The delegation was formed at the request of the Chief Rabbi of Moldova Rabbi Pinchas Zaltzman and in partnership with Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Also Saturday night, the Jewish Agency for Israel on Saturday announced the opening of six aliyah (immigration to Israel) processing stations at Ukrainian border crossings with four countries: Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

These stations, operated in conjunction with Nativ — an Israeli governmental liaison organization that maintained contact with Jews living in the Eastern Bloc during the Cold War — and Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will assist the large number of immigrants fleeing the Ukraine.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said, “The relief delegation will include paramedics and EMTs as well as members of the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit who will be taking with them medical and humanitarian supplies in order to provide relief to those who are crossing the border from Ukraine.

“Our team will be working in tandem with the larger Israeli team that is being sent to assist in Moldova. United Hatzalah’s volunteers inside Ukraine will be continuing to assist their communities and those harmed by the conflict and will be continuing to provide first aid and medical coverage to those who need it.”

Also, Israeli company TytoCare provided 50 telemedicine devices that will allow children in isolated villages of eastern Ukraine to be examined and monitored remotely by physicians and nurses, ISRAEL21c reported.