US Congresswoman: ‘We’ve been fighting to make it clear Israel is a racist state’

“We have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told “Free Palestine” protesters at the 2023 Netroots Nation Conference in Chicago on Saturday.

