US Congresswoman: 'We've been fighting to make it clear Israel is a racist state' July 16, 2023

"We have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state," Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told "Free Palestine" protesters at the 2023 Netroots Nation Conference in Chicago on Saturday. Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal attempts to appease so-called "Free Palestine" protesters after they hijacked a leftist conference: "We have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state!" pic.twitter.com/9p2aX6uh4F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2023