US government officials sign protest letter demanding Gaza ceasefire

The letter calls for Biden ‘to urgently demand a ceasefire.’

By JNS

The New York Times reported that a group of 500-plus appointees from 40 government agencies sent U.S. President Joe Biden a letter demanding an immediate ceasefire to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The staffers—mostly in their 20s and 30s, as per reports—have lodged their grievances about the Biden administration’s support of operations by the Israel Defense Forces to oust Hamas and rescue as many as 240 hostages captured in the terrorist attacks of Oct. 7.

The employees behind the letter chose not to reveal their names out of “concern for our personal safety and risk of potentially losing our jobs.”

The letter calls for Biden “to urgently demand a ceasefire.”

It also urges “de-escalation of the current conflict by securing the immediate release of the Israeli hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinians; the restoration of water, fuel, electricity and other basic services; and the passage of adequate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.”