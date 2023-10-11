US jet carrying military aid lands in Israel, aircraft carrier en route

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), center, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) sail in formation during a scheduled transit of the Strait of Hormuz, Nov. 9, 2020. (US Navy/MC3 Anthony Collier)

The IDF said that the “advanced” ammunition provided by the U.S. will “enable significant strikes and preparations for additional scenarios.”

By World Israel News Staff

The first American military plane carrying supplies for the Israeli army landed in the Jewish state in the early hours of a Wednesday morning.

“We are grateful for the American support and assistance to the IDF in particular, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period,” the IDF said in a statement.

“Our common enemies know that the cooperation between the armies is stronger than ever, and is a key part of ensuring regional security and stability.”

The statement added that the “advanced” ammunition provided by the U.S. will “enable significant strikes and preparations for additional scenarios.”

Also overnight Wednesday, the USS Gerald Ford – the world’s largest aircraft carrier – entered Mediterranean waters and is expected to reach Israel in the coming days.

In a media statement released Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that “in response to this Hamas attack on Israel, and following detailed discussions with President Biden, I have directed several steps to strengthen Department of Defense posture in the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts.”

Austin added that he and his team “will continue to be in close contact with our Israeli counterparts to ensure they have what they need to protect their citizens and defend themselves against these heinous terrorist attacks.”

According to Hebrew language media reports, the U.S. is considering sending a second aircraft carrier to Israel.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan bemoaned the anticipated arrival of the aircraft carrier in Israel’s territorial waters.

“What will the aircraft carrier of the US do near Israel, why do they come? What will boats and aircraft on it will do? They will hit Gaza and around, and take steps for serious massacres there,” Erdogan said.

Previously, Erdogan has called Israelis of “blood-sucking child killers” who intentionally targeting Palestinian kids, along with other inflammatory statements.

Turkey does not consider Hamas to be a terror organization.