US Justice Department calls for UN to remove anti-Israel special rapporteur Francesca Albanese

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

The US Department of Justice has called on the United Nations to remove Francesca Albanese from her role as special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, lambasting her repeated “defamatory” actions against Israel and alleged acceptance of thousands of dollars from pro-Hamas groups.

Leo Terrell — head of the Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, a newly formed unit within the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division — sent a letter on Monday to Albanese, lambasting the UN official for spearheading “an alarming campaign of letters targeting institutions that support or invest in the state of Israel.”

The Justice Department repudiated Albanese for reportedly informing private organizations that they are “criminally liable” for assisting Israel in carrying out a so-called “genocide” in Gaza.

“Your suggestion that these organizations may be criminally liable for aiding and abetting genocide or war crimes is not only legally groundless. Your actions are defamatory, dangerous, and a flagrant abuse of your office,” Terrell wrote.

The letter then described Israel’s military operations in Gaza as a legitimate form of self-defense and rebuked Albanese for downplaying the “gang rapes, the burning of children, and other unspeakable acts of violence” perpetrated against Israelis by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, when the Palestinian terrorist group invaded southern Israel, murdered 1,200 people, and kidnapped 251 hostages.

Terrell also cited the murders of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, who were murdered in captivity in Gaza.

Terrell chastised Albanese as being “a special rapporteur who consistently minimizes or excuses terrorism when it targets Jews forfeits all authority to speak on human rights.”

In addition, the letter also accused Albanese of “taking money from Hamas-linked groups while accusing Israel of genocide,” arguing such conduct “is not merely hypocritical” but also “a profound betrayal of the very principles you claim to defend.”

The United Nations launched a probe into Albanese last summer for allegedly accepting a trip to Australia funded by pro-Hamas organizations that cost over $20,000.

UN Watch, a Geneva-based NGO that monitors the UN, released a new report this week claiming that the UN and Albanese “engaged in a deliberate cover-up” to conceal her funding by pro-Hamas lobby groups.

“Your conduct has discredited your position and disgraced the institution you represent,” Terrell wrote to Albanese. “We call on the United Nations to immediately remove you from your role and restore the integrity of the special rapporteur mandate.”

Albanese, an Italian lawyer and academic, has held the position of UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories since 2022.

The position authorizes her to monitor and report on alleged “human rights violations” that Israel supposedly commits against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Critics of Albanese have long accused her of exhibiting an excessive anti-Israel bias, calling into question her fairness and neutrality.

Albanese has an extensive history of using her role at the UN to denigrate Israel and seemingly rationalize the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas’s attacks on the Jewish state.

In the months following Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, atrocities across southern Israel, Albanese accused the Jewish state of enacting a “genocide” against the Palestinian people in revenge for the attacks and circulated a widely derided and heavily disputed report alleging that 186,000 people had been killed in the Gaza war as a result of Israeli actions.

She has also celebrated the anti-Israel protesters rampaging across US college campuses, saying they represent a “revolution” and give her “hope.”

Last month, the UN Human Rights Council renewed the mandate of Albanese, despite widespread calls from several countries and NGOs urging UN members to oppose her reappointment due to her controversial remarks and alleged pro-Hamas stance.