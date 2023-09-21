‘USEFUL IDIOTS’: Founder of ‘End Jew Hatred’ slams Israelis protesting against Netanyahu at UN September 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/useful-idiots-founder-of-end-jew-hatred-slams-israelis-protesting-against-netanyahu-at-un/ Email Print “At the very best, I think they are naïve; they are behaving like, frankly, useful idiots, and at worst, they’re really trying to harm the image of Israel,” human rights attorney Brooke Goldstein, founder of the End Jew Hatred movement, tells ILTV regarding the anti-Netanyahu protesters at the UN this week. Anti-Netanyahu protestsBenjamin NetanyahuBrooke GoldsteinJudicial reformUnited Nations