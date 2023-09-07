Vivek Ramaswamy vows to pardon Trump, January 6 protesters, if elected

“Antifa and BLM rioters roam free while peaceful January 6 protesters are imprisoned without bail.”

By World Israel News Staff

Frontrunner for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed that he will pardon all non-violent January 6 protesters if he wins the 2024 election.

Ramaswamy condemned the U.S. Justice Department for its “political persecution” of peaceful protesters during the Republican primary presidential debate last month.

“America now has a two-tiered justice system: Antifa and BLM rioters roam free while peaceful January 6 protesters are imprisoned without bail. Biden’s ‘Department of Injustice’ has executed over 1,000 arrests for nonviolent offenses related to January 6, casting a dark shadow over Lady Justice and the foundational principles of our legal system,” he said in a statement.

“To unify this country, I commit as president to pardon all Americans who were targets of politicised federal prosecutions and those denied due process. This includes all peaceful, nonviolent January 6 protesters who were denied their constitutional due process rights,” he added.

Former president Donald Trump, whom Ramaswamy has also indicated he would pardon, is charged with inciting 2,000 people to riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“If Donald Trump’s the nominee — yes, I will support him, and if I’m the president, yes, I will pardon him because that will help reunite the country. But it’s not the most important thing I’m going to do as the next president. It is the table stakes for moving this country forward,” Ramaswamy said.