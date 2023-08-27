Vivek Ramaswamy walks back call to cut aid to Israel: I vow stronger than ever alliance

The surprise Republican candidate clarifies earlier remarks that prompted outrage.

By World Israel News Staff

Vivek Ramaswamy, a frontrunner for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, rebutted claims that he would jeopardize the U.S.-Israel alliance, and appeared to walk back earlier comments calling to cut military aid to Israel.

During an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News after the recent Republican presidential debate, Ramaswamy responded to what he described as misinterpretations by more seasoned politicians.

“What I actually said was that if our relationship with Israel ever gets Israel to the point of being so strong that Israel doesn’t even need our aid anymore, that will actually be a mark of success of a true friendship. I want this to be clear – we will never cut off aid to Israel until Israel tells us that they are ready for it,” he said.

During his appearance on “Stay Free with Russell Brand” on Rumble earlier this month, Ramaswamy expressed his ambition to extend the Abraham Accords, thereby rendering further aid to Israel “unnecessary” after the current aid package concludes in 2028.

In the interview with Channel 12, Ramaswamy reiterated his plan to “champion an Abraham Accords 2.0,” which would foster peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Indonesia.

“The biggest antisemitic element in foreign policy is to leverage the Palestinian issue to constrain Israel. I am committed to ending this,” he said.

On a personal note, Ramaswamy shared that he had “a great relationship with Israel.”

“Some of my best business partners are in Israel, I’ve been there countless times, I was invited to join the Jewish Society of Yale,” he said, but added that his personal ties did not affect his policy.

“One of the reasons I want a strong Israel is because that is in the interest of the United States. Our aid to Israel goes to investment in the United States; industrial capacity here. This is a clear win-win situation, and it would be senseless to cut that off unnecessarily.”

Ramaswamy also expressed his unwavering stance on Iran: “We will never allow that to happen on our watch. That is the source of a true partnership and friendship, rather than just ‘check the box’ on our aid list. I talk authentically and they can distort what I say, but I will keep on speaking the truth. We will not cut aid to Israel until Israel says that they do not need aid anymore.”

Confident about the upcoming election, Ramaswamy hinted at potential collaboration with Donald Trump and expressed an ambition to “build a strong moral mandate; Reagan 1981 style.”