WATCH: 104 rockets launched from Gaza toward Israel in 24 hours, Israeli response ‘disappointing’ May 3, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-104-rockets-launched-from-gaza-toward-israel-in-24-hours-israeli-response-disappointing/ Email Print A tentative ceasefire has reportedly been reached between Israel and the Palestinian terror groups in Gaza, following a 24-hour escalation, as residents in border communities return to their daily routines. “I must admit that the Israeli response was disappointing,” Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah tells i24News. HamasIDFIsrael-Hamas ceasefirePalestinian terrorRockets from GazaSderot