HIGH ALERT: 2 shootings in 24 hours outside LA synagogues, suspect arrested February 17, 2023

Two separate shootings took place outside of Los Angeles synagogues in a heavily Jewish neighborhood on Wednesday and Thursday morning respectively. The Los Angeles Police Department described the incidents as "eerily similar," and the Jewish community was on high alert. The suspect was arrested Thursday. Police have not yet labeled the incidents as antisemitic in nature but say he has a "history of animus toward the Jewish community."