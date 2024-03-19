WATCH: A peek into the IDF’s new Mountains Brigade March 19, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-a-peek-into-the-idfs-new-mountains-brigade/ Email Print Operating in northern Israel, the unit will cover Mt. Dov and the Hermon, headed by Colonel Liron Appleman. The IDF has announced the establishment of a new regional brigade along Israel's border with Syria and Lebanon.Named the "HeHarim" or Mountains Brigade, its responsibilities will cover the Mount Hermon and Mount Dov regions within the 210th "Bashan" Division, replacing the… pic.twitter.com/wk7BpPHYhp— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 19, 2024 Mount HermonMountains BrigadeMt Dov