WATCH: Alan Dershowitz joins pro-Netanyahu rally in New York September 22, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-alan-dershowitz-joins-pro-netanyahu-rally-in-new-york/ Email Print Jurist Alan Dershowitz, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, and former New York lawmaker Dov Hikind address demonstration backing Netanyahu government during the prime minister’s visit. Critics of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government’s judicial reform plan held a counter-demonstration adjacent to the pro-Netanyahu gathering. alan dershowitzBenjamin NetanyahuDov HikindShmuley Boteach