WATCH: Anti-judicial reform protests block Tel Aviv train station

Tel Aviv’s Hashalom train station was forced to close Tuesday afternoon after hundreds of anti-judicial reform protesters blocked the station’s entrances and exits and even gathered en masse on the train platforms.

Police officers were dispatched to the scene in an attempt to prevent more protesters from forcing their way onto the train platforms.

“This is clearly a potentially life-threatening danger,” the police department said in a statement. “We again call on the demonstrators to behave responsibly and to adhere to the instructions of officers in the field.”