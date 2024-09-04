WATCH: Antisemite goes on unhinged rant in NYC subway September 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-antisemite-goes-on-unhinged-rant-in-nyc-subway/ Email Print The man was yelling at a Jew on the subway, calling him a ‘genocider’ who loves to kill babies and rape Palestinians. ⚠️ A deranged antisemite verbally harasses a Jew on a NYC subway. The Jew-hater yells, "This is a genocider who loves to k*ll babies!" Do you recognize him? DM to expose! pic.twitter.com/2XXmG8BlC5 — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) September 3, 2024 AntisemitismNYCsubway