WATCH: Arab Israeli influencer gets attacked during pro-Hamas protests April 19, 2024

Yoseph Haddad, renowned for his pro-Israel advocacy, was shoved and punched in the face by a protester.

Arab Israeli journalist Yoseph Haddad just got assaulted outside of @Columbia. pic.twitter.com/1IvFvD9sXf— V24_Investigations (@V24Investigates) April 19, 2024

anti-IsraelassaultHamas supportersYoseph Haddad