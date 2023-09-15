WATCH: Arabs abuse Christian missionary in Jerusalem – does anyone care? September 15, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arabs-abuse-christian-missionary-in-jerusalem-does-anyone-care/ Email Print Sarah W. of Sarah’s ministries for Jesus Christ was preaching the gospel of Jesus to Muslims near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem. Arab children, with the consult of their elders, abused these Christian missionaries. Let’s see what those who have been claiming that Jewish Israelis are harassing Christians have to say about it. Sarah W. of Sarah’s ministries for Jesus Christ was also preaching the gospel of Jesus to Muslims near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem. Arab children (and adults) abused these Christian missionaries too. Let’s see what the “anti-Zionists” have to say about this. pic.twitter.com/yuOj6EboV8 — GnasherJew®גנאשר (@GnasherJew) September 13, 2023 Christian missionariesChristians in IsraelJerusalem Arabs