WATCH: Arabs abuse Christian missionary in Jerusalem – does anyone care?

https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arabs-abuse-christian-missionary-in-jerusalem-does-anyone-care/
Sarah W. of Sarah’s ministries for Jesus Christ was preaching the gospel of Jesus to Muslims near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem. Arab children, with the consult of their elders, abused these Christian missionaries.

Let’s see what those who have been claiming that Jewish Israelis are harassing Christians have to say about it.