WATCH: Ashkelon oil facility continues to burn after taking direct hit from rocket

Israeli authorities have warned Ashkelon residents not to stay long outside as smoke and fire continues to billow from an oil storage facility in Ashkelon after it sustained a direct hit from a Hamas rocket on the night of May 11.

שמיים שחורים: להבות הענק ממשיכות לבעור גם הבוקר במתקן הרגיש ליד אשקלון, שספג אתמול פגיעה ישירה pic.twitter.com/CjmKoM7fYW — יואב זיתון (@yoavzitun) May 12, 2021

The fire burned through Tuesday night.