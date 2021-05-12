Search

WATCH: Ashkelon oil facility continues to burn after taking direct hit from rocket

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ashkelon-oil-facility-continues-to-burn-after-taking-direct-hit-from-rocket/
Email Print

Israeli authorities have warned Ashkelon residents not to stay long outside as smoke and fire continues to billow from an oil storage facility in Ashkelon after it sustained a direct hit from a Hamas rocket on the night of May 11.

The fire burned through Tuesday night.