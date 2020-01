At a symposium marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp in Poland, Wolfgang Sobotka, president of the Austrian National Council, said that Austria is committed to standing up against the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign and other movements that single out the Jewish state, saying that such activity is “nothing more and nothing less than outright anti-Semitism.”