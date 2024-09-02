WATCH: Biden accuses Netanyahu of not doing enough to secure a hostage deal September 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-accuses-netanyahu-of-not-doing-enough-to-secure-a-hostage-deal/ Email Print Joe Biden is stoking the flames of division in Israel and throwing Benjamin Netanyahu under the bus for refusing to capitulate to Hamas. WATCH REPORTER: “Mr. President Do you think Netanyahu is doing enough?” BIDEN: “No” pic.twitter.com/4Pbfbo75R5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 2, 2024 Benjamin NetanyahuBiden AdministrationHamashostage deal