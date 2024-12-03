Search

WATCH: Biden, in Africa, bizarrely says ‘Welcome to America’ when asked about Hunter’s pardon

President Biden is visiting Angola for the first time to counter Chinese influence in the region and to highlight a $3 billion commitment to the Lobito Corridor, a railway project linking Zambia, Congo, and Angola.

