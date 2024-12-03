WATCH: Biden, in Africa, bizarrely says ‘Welcome to America’ when asked about Hunter’s pardon December 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-in-africa-bizarrely-says-welcome-to-america-when-asked-about-hunters-pardon/ Email Print President Biden is visiting Angola for the first time to counter Chinese influence in the region and to highlight a $3 billion commitment to the Lobito Corridor, a railway project linking Zambia, Congo, and Angola.REPORTER: "Mr. President, why did you pardon your son?"BIDEN: "Welcome to America."He's in Africa.pic.twitter.com/4PRLXPS5RI— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 3, 2024 AfricaAngolaBiden AdministrationPardon