Search

WATCH: Biden, reading from card, affirms US commitment to Israeli president at White House

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-reading-from-card-affirms-us-commitment-to-israeli-president-at-white-house/
Email Print

In a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House Oval Office, US President Joe Biden affirms the ‘ironclad’ commitment of the U.S. to Israel.

Biden read his message from a card he was holding and appeared to be mumbling while speaking to Herzog.