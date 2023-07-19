WATCH: Biden, reading from card, affirms US commitment to Israeli president at White House July 19, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-reading-from-card-affirms-us-commitment-to-israeli-president-at-white-house/ Email Print In a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House Oval Office, US President Joe Biden affirms the ‘ironclad’ commitment of the U.S. to Israel. Biden read his message from a card he was holding and appeared to be mumbling while speaking to Herzog. During Oval Office visit with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, Pres. Biden says friendship between the two countries is “simply unbreakable.” “America’s commitment to Israel is firm and it is ironclad.” https://t.co/V0ExIrOl1A pic.twitter.com/ZrdQjcUfdc — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2023 Isaac HerzogJoe BidenUS-Israel relations