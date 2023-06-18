WATCH: Canadian Muslims lead protest in Calgary against gender ideology in schools June 18, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-canadian-muslims-lead-protest-in-calgary-against-gender-ideology-in-schools/ Email Print “My kids, my right”‘ Muslim parents in Calgary, Canada joined wave of protests last Friday against teaching of gender ideology in public schools. Progressive activists holding a counter protest accused parent demonstrators of bigotry at Friday’s event which drew heavy participation from the local Muslim community. At the protest, parent demonstrators slammed the inclusion of transgenderism and gender ideology in school curriculums, and demanded greater parental control over education. CanadaMuslimsprogressivestransgenderWokeness