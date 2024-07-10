Search

WATCH: Candace Owens claims Allies ethnically cleansed Germans, denies Nazis experimented on Jews

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-candace-owens-claims-allies-ethnically-cleansed-germans-denies-nazis-experimented-on-jews/
Email Print

In another antisemitic rant, political commentator Candace Owens claimed that the Allies in WWII ethnically cleansed the Germans and that Josef Mengele’s experiments are too ‘absurd’ and ‘bizarre’ to be believed.

>