WATCH: Candace Owens claims Allies ethnically cleansed Germans, denies Nazis experimented on Jews

In another antisemitic rant, political commentator Candace Owens claimed that the Allies in WWII ethnically cleansed the Germans and that Josef Mengele’s experiments are too ‘absurd’ and ‘bizarre’ to be believed.

WOW The US allies are now the bad guys…

Via @admgoldman pic.twitter.com/RT7PVfmyGn — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 9, 2024