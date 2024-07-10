WATCH: Candace Owens claims Allies ethnically cleansed Germans, denies Nazis experimented on Jews July 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-candace-owens-claims-allies-ethnically-cleansed-germans-denies-nazis-experimented-on-jews/ Email Print In another antisemitic rant, political commentator Candace Owens claimed that the Allies in WWII ethnically cleansed the Germans and that Josef Mengele’s experiments are too ‘absurd’ and ‘bizarre’ to be believed.WOWThe US allies are now the bad guys…Via @admgoldman pic.twitter.com/RT7PVfmyGn— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 9, 2024Here’s the longer clip of @RealCandaceO claiming the human experiments by the nazis was made up. pic.twitter.com/Aasb7ndXQc— Mish 🎗️ (@Mish_K_) July 10, 2024 Candace Owenshuman experimentsNazis