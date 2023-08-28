WATCH: Chief rabbi’s ‘gift for Ukraine’s Independence Day’ August 28, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-chief-rabbis-gift-for-ukraines-independence-day/ Email Print Rabbi Moshe Azman, Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, released a special song Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, titled “Ray of the Sun,” celebrating the country’s national independence day. My gift for Ukraine’s Independence Day, the song “Ray of the Sun” pic.twitter.com/kCHPlt54IO — Chief Rabbi Of Ukraine Moshe Azman (@RabbiUkraine) August 24, 2023 Russia UkraineUkraineUkrainian Jews