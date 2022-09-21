WATCH: Congress members slander Israel, demand end to US support for Jewish state

Attending the “Champion of Palestinian Rights Award” ceremony last week, Democratic Reps. Marie Newman, Betty McCollum (award receipient), Rashida Tlaib, André Carson and Judy Chu slandered Israel and demanded an end to U.S. support for the Jewish state.

They were joined by anti-Israel activists including former Google employee Ariel Koren and American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) director Osama Abuirshaid.

The event was organized by Americans for Justice in Palestine Action (AJP Action) and co-sponsored by AMP.