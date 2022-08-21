Search

WATCH: Cyprus reportedly strikes deal to purchase Israel’s Iron Dome system

Local media reports Cyprus has struck a deal with Israel to purchase the Iron Dome aerial defense system, but neither side has confirmed the deal. How would this play out with Israel’s recently upgraded ties with Turkey?



 