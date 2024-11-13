WATCH: Danny Danon to UNRWA chief – ‘Resign in shame’ November 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-danny-danon-to-unrwa-chief-resign-in-shame/ Email Print UN Ambassador Danny Danon called on UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini to resign and urged him to apologize to the victims of his ‘aid organization’s’ involvement in terrorism.Together with Ayelet Samerano, whose son Yonatan was kidnapped by a terrorist UNRWA worker on October 7th, I called on UNRWA’s Commissioner-General to resign.Watch >> pic.twitter.com/0neyLnkBYa— Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 13, 2024 Ayelet SameranoDanny DanonhostagesUNRWA