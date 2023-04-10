WATCH: Despite disagreements, U.S. an ‘indispensable’ ally to Israel, Netanyahu says April 10, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-despite-disagreements-u-s-an-indispensable-ally-to-israel-netanyahu-says/ Email Print “I definitely condemn curse words towards Joe Biden. The U.S. is our indispensable ally, that has not changed,” Netanyahu stated at a press conference in Tel Aviv Monday evening, where he announced that Yoav Gallant would remain defense minister. Benjamin NetanyahuJoe BidenUS-Israel relations