Search

WATCH: Dramatic footage as Israeli building collapses

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dramatic-footage-as-israeli-building-collapses/
Email Print

One worker said, “Suddenly we heard a boom,” as a crane collapsed on a building that was in its early stages of construction. No one was injured in the collapse. The event took place on Wednesday near the city of Rishon LeTzion.