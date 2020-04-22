WATCH: Dramatic footage as Israeli building collapses

One worker said, “Suddenly we heard a boom,” as a crane collapsed on a building that was in its early stages of construction. No one was injured in the collapse. The event took place on Wednesday near the city of Rishon LeTzion.

אחד הפועלים מהאתר בראשל”צ משחזר איתי את רגע הקריסה: “אנחנו פה באתר, פתאום שמענו בום, ראינו את הקורות נופלות, אני אומר לך מזל שלא היה אף אחד מתחת”. תיעוד רגעי הקריסה כפי שצולם ע”י עובדת בסמוך לאתר. @N12News pic.twitter.com/uXpgZ5dYhq — אור רביד | Or Ravid (@OrRavid) April 22, 2020