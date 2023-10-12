Search

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows elite Shayetet 13 soldiers in a raid against Hamas

One of the commandos can be heard telling other soldiers, “Say Shema Yisrael, stay in the bunker. We’re coming.”

During the raid, the Shayetet 13 commandos killed more than 60 Hamas terrorists and rescued about 250 hostages alive. 26 terrorists were arrested, including one of the commanders of Hamas’ naval forces.