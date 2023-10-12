WATCH: Dramatic footage shows elite Shayetet 13 soldiers in a raid against Hamas October 13, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dramatic-footage-shows-elite-shayetet-13-soldiers-in-a-raid-against-hamas/ Email Print One of the commandos can be heard telling other soldiers, “Say Shema Yisrael, stay in the bunker. We’re coming.” During the raid, the Shayetet 13 commandos killed more than 60 Hamas terrorists and rescued about 250 hostages alive. 26 terrorists were arrested, including one of the commanders of Hamas’ naval forces. Israeli Naval Special Forces (Shayetet 13), conducting an operation near southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/iZ6oZUJW2Z — Carlos (@txiokatu) October 12, 2023 HamasIsraeli captives in Gaza