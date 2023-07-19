Search

WATCH: Employee demands Christian abbot remove large cross at Western Wall; foundation apologizes

An employee of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation demanded that Nikodemus Schnable, a Christian abbot from Germany, remove his large cross, which she said was “really big and inappropriate for this place.”

In an apology that followed, the Foundation stated,  “The Western Wall is open to anyone. It should be noted that there are no rules or regulations on this issue in the Western Wall plaza.”