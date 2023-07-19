WATCH: Employee demands Christian abbot remove large cross at Western Wall; foundation apologizes July 19, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-employee-demands-christian-abbot-remove-large-cross-at-western-wall-foundation-apologizes/ Email Print An employee of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation demanded that Nikodemus Schnable, a Christian abbot from Germany, remove his large cross, which she said was “really big and inappropriate for this place.” In an apology that followed, the Foundation stated, “The Western Wall is open to anyone. It should be noted that there are no rules or regulations on this issue in the Western Wall plaza.” Forschungsministerin @starkwatzinger erlebt am Mittwochmorgen in Jerusalem mit, wie Abt @PaterNikodemus auf dem Platz vor der Klagemauer (außerhalb der Gebetszone) aufgefordert wird, sein Kreuz abzunehmen. Die Offizielle sagt, es handele sich um eine neue Regelung. @derspiegel pic.twitter.com/Zy1GxBVCRP — Christoph Schult (@schultchristoph) July 19, 2023 Old City of JerusalemWestern WallWestern Wall Heritage Foundation