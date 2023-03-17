Search

WATCH: Fatah official compares Palestinian terrorist to Hollywood action hero

Fatah Revolutionary Council member Jamal al-Huwail compares terrorist to Hollywood action hero, says Palestinians are at war not only with Israel, but with the West and the entire world.