WATCH – Father of soldier killed by Egyptian policeman: IDF probe does not provide answers June 14, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-father-of-soldier-killed-by-egyptian-policeman-idf-probe-does-not-provide-answers/ Email Print An investigation by the IDF into the Egyptian border attack has revealed the errors made by the Israeli forces but Shai Iluz, father of Ori Yitzhak Iluz, one of the three soldiers killed in the incident. border wall EgyptEgyptEgypt-Israel relationsIDFIsrael-Egypt borderIsrael-Egypt relations