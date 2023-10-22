WATCH: The moment Israeli-American women were released from captivity, then spoke with President Biden

Judith and Natalie Raanan, an Israeli-American and her daughter, were released by Hamas Friday, following intensive negotiations between the US and Qatar.

Footage released over the weekend shows the two being transferred by Hamas to the International Red Cross, who then escorted them back to Israeli territory.

The two had travelled to Israel shortly before the October 7th invasion by Gaza, to celebrate the 85th birthday of Judith’s mother, and Natalie’s grandmother, in Nahal Oz.

After their return to Israel, President Joe Biden spoke with Judith and Natalie by phone.