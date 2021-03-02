Search

WATCH: Former CIA director John Brennan says he’s ’embarrassed to be a white male’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-cia-director-john-brennan-says-hes-embarrassed-to-be-a-white-male/
Email Print

“There are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity,” said former CIA director John Brennan. “They’ll continue to gaslight the country the way that Donald Trump did.”