WATCH: Former hostage receives standing ovation at soccer game April 1, 2025 Former hostage Gadi Moses—an elderly survivor of Hamas captivity whose resilience has inspired many—was celebrated at an Israeli soccer game. He was given a custom jersey, to thunderous applause.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-01-at-09.33.21_7efc8934.mp4