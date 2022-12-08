WATCH: French TV host scoffs Jewish professor for wearing ‘religious symbol’

In France, Professor Cyrille Cohen, head of the Laboratory of Immunotherapy and vice dean of Bar-Ilan University’s Life Sciences Faculty, was discussing a medical issue when the clearly annoyed TV host, supported by a co-panelist, asked why he was wearing a “religious symbol,” i.e. kippah, in the studio.

Disgusting antisemitism on French TV: a professor attacked and belittled for “wearing Jewish symbols” “… Why do you wear a religious symbol in the studio? Keep your Jewish identity for yourself” Is this 1930s Europe? pic.twitter.com/7pHENz2jVF — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) December 8, 2022