Search

WATCH: French TV host scoffs Jewish professor for wearing ‘religious symbol’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-french-tv-host-scoffs-jewish-professor-for-wearing-religious-symbol/
Email Print

In France, Professor Cyrille Cohen, head of the Laboratory of Immunotherapy and vice dean of Bar-Ilan University’s Life Sciences Faculty, was discussing a medical issue when the clearly annoyed TV host, supported by a co-panelist, asked why he was wearing a “religious symbol,” i.e. kippah, in the studio.