Search

WATCH: Gaza terrorists use drone to monitor IDF on border

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-gaza-terrorists-use-drone-to-monitor-idf-on-border/
Email Print

“Al-Qassam militants deploy a small drone after they detect IDF troops near their position at the Gaza-Israel security barrier,” commented Miseast security analyst Joe Truzman, based on a Ynet report.