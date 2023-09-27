Graphic video: 6 Arab-Israelis gunned down in crime rampage September 28, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-graphic-video-6-arab-israelis-gunned-down-in-crime-rampage/ Email Print Six Arab-Israelis were murdered in two separate crime-related attacks in northern Israel on Wednesday, with five of them members of the same family in a mass shooting in a Bedouin town. Ateph Abu Khalib, a 50-year-old Haifa resident, was gunned down in broad daylight in a main thoroughfare in Haifa by two masked assailants wielding automatic weapons. Footage of the shooting circulated on social media (warning: strong language and graphic images) אלי לוי דובר המשטרה סיפר הבוקר ב 103 אצל גיא וענת שהמפכ"ל יקיים 3 דיוני הערכות לקראת תפילת בן גביר בככר דידנגוף..יש מצב שהשר והמפכ"ל יכולים לפנות בבקשה זמן גם לדיון אחד בנושא הטיפול ברציחות.ככה נראת הבוקר העיר חיפה, חיסול לאור יום…: pic.twitter.com/aUE8ECf9JZ — Dvir Kariv (@DvirKariv) September 27, 2023 Arab crimeArab IsraelisBedouinmafia