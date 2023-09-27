Graphic video: 6 Arab-Israelis gunned down in crime rampage

Six Arab-Israelis were murdered in two separate crime-related attacks in northern Israel on Wednesday, with five of them members of the same family in a mass shooting in a Bedouin town.

Ateph Abu Khalib, a 50-year-old Haifa resident, was gunned down in broad daylight in a main thoroughfare in Haifa by two masked assailants wielding automatic weapons.

Footage of the shooting circulated on social media (warning: strong language and graphic images)