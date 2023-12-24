WATCH: Hamas fires on Gaza civilians seeking humanitarian aid December 24, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-fires-on-gazans-attempting-to-get-aid/ Email Print Footage shows shots ringing out as a massive crowd of Gazans flee with aid. #Watch: Palestinians report that Qhamas is firing upon Palestinian civilians seeking humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/m81BusffZW — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 24, 2023 Hamas 'policemen' shot a boy as he approached humanitarian aid, resulting in his death from the inflicted wounds. This incident sparked violent clashes in Rafah between Hamas and Gazan residents. pic.twitter.com/R08oW2lkeO — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) December 24, 2023 confrontation between Gazans and Hamas terrorists: Family members set fire to a police station in Rafah, after a Hamas terrorist shot one of them to death during the distribution of food aid. pic.twitter.com/C5URPqcYjy — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) December 24, 2023 Read WATCH: A family is whole and safe once again GazansHamashumanitarian aid