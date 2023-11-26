WATCH: Happy birthday Ohad!!! November 26, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-happy-birthday-ohad/ Email Print Ohad Munder turned 9 years old as a hostage of Hamas, he was finally able to properly celebrate his birthday with his family and friends after being released. Ohad Munder marked his ninth birthday in Gaza while being held hostage by Hamas terrorists. He was finally able to celebrate his birthday with his friends and loved ones back home in Israel. Happy Birthday Ohad ❤️🎉pic.twitter.com/HvtBYGY2Xl — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 25, 2023 BirthdayhostageOhad Munder