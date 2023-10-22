WATCH: Herzog – Dead terrorists found with instructions on how to make chemical weapons

The Israeli president revealed that Al Qaeda instructions on the mass dispersal of deadly chemical agents terrorists were found on the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on October 7.

President Isaac Herzog on Sky News reveals materials found on a USB fob on the body of a Hamas terrorist in Israel with "instructions how to produce chemical weapons" including preparing a device for dispersing cyanide agents. pic.twitter.com/NcZePRn8Ia — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) October 22, 2023