WATCH: Hunter Biden, under criminal investigation, prays for justice at synagogue August 20, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hunter-biden-under-criminal-investigation-prays-for-justice-at-synagogue/ Email Print In an address to the Etz Chaim Congregation of Marietta, Georgia, at the bar mitzvah of his wife’s nephew, Hunter Biden, who is facing criminal investigation, asked God for justice in a “prayer for our country and government.” As noted by Washington Free Beacon, the bar mitzvah took place one day after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. attorney David Weiss to serve as special counsel in charge of the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s criminal activity. Hunter Biden Asks God For Justice at Bar Mitzvah Ceremony Hunter Biden’s Hypocrisy 😡https://t.co/Y3mc352rR5 pic.twitter.com/xs4WvQu89E — 🦅 Eagle Wings 🦅 (@CRRJA5) August 20, 2023 American JewsBar MitzvahHunter Biden