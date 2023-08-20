WATCH: Hunter Biden, under criminal investigation, prays for justice at synagogue

In an address to the Etz Chaim Congregation of Marietta, Georgia, at the bar mitzvah of his wife’s nephew, Hunter Biden, who is facing criminal investigation, asked God for justice in a “prayer for our country and government.”

As noted by Washington Free Beacon, the bar mitzvah took place one day after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. attorney David Weiss to serve as special counsel in charge of the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s criminal activity.